Never before offered for sale, this timeless Lake Oswego classic was thoughtfully created and inspired by the "Shingle Houses" of famed architect Robert Stern. Walls of windows bathe every room in natural light and invite inside the picturesque gardens and captivating lake views. Charming wrap-around porch which expands living space year-round. Abounding with character, this is the house that everybody wishes to call home! Lake boat/swim easements.