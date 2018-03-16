2111, Cedar Elm Terrace

Beautiful estate in the exclusive guard gated Vaquero! Impressive drive up with mature trees, lush landscaping, beautiful water feature and two courtyards with gated entry! Private casita off courtyard with kitchen, bed and full bath! Gourmet kitchen with professional appliances open to family with stunning backyard views! Executive study with Fireplace, Wine Cellar, Storm Shelter, loaded Media, Game with wet bar and balcony overlooking backyard! Amazing backyard paradise with resort style pool and spa, Loggia with outdoor grilling area and fireplace! Perfect for entertaining indoors or out! Acclaimed Westlake Academy eligible.