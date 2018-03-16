高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Westlake, TX, United States - ¥13,304,760
免费询盘

Westlake, TX, 76262 - United States

2111, Cedar Elm Terrace

约¥13,304,760
原货币价格 $2,100,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 6518
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful estate in the exclusive guard gated Vaquero! Impressive drive up with mature trees, lush landscaping, beautiful water feature and two courtyards with gated entry! Private casita off courtyard with kitchen, bed and full bath! Gourmet kitchen with professional appliances open to family with stunning backyard views! Executive study with Fireplace, Wine Cellar, Storm Shelter, loaded Media, Game with wet bar and balcony overlooking backyard! Amazing backyard paradise with resort style pool and spa, Loggia with outdoor grilling area and fireplace! Perfect for entertaining indoors or out! Acclaimed Westlake Academy eligible.

MLS ID: 13760613

联系方式

分部：
Ebby Halliday Realtors
代理经纪:
Group Paulette Greene
214-957-3372
代理经纪:
Ebby Halliday Realtors

联系方式

分部：
Ebby Halliday Realtors
代理经纪:
Group Paulette Greene
214-957-3372
代理经纪:
Ebby Halliday Realtors

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_