6, Puritan Woods Road

Step into the expansive foyer of this five bedroom, 4.1 bath home located on a tucked away cul-de-sac. Light-filled first floor features soaring ceilings in the family room, a formal living and dining room, office, wet bar, bedroom with ensuite bath, laundry, access to three-car garage. The kitchen is cook's dream: Miele dishwasher, Dacor hood/6 burner range and convection oven, KitchenAid microwave and oven, island, GE Monogram refrigerator. EIK overlooks stone patio and property. Lounge by the pool, sip a beverage, BBQ in your outdoor entertaining space. Upstairs: three generous bedrooms with baths; sprawling Master bedroom and bath boasts marble floors, double vanity, shower and soaking tub, walk in closet with custom built-in shelving and storage. Lower level offers more storage, built-in shelving, wine storage, exercise room and rec room. Home includes alarm system, irrigation system. Set on two-plus acres offering privacy and easy commuting to NYC via MetroNorth and highways. Minutes away from downtowns of Rye, Harrison, Greenwich and White Plains.