高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Western Springs, IL, United States - ¥8,869,206
免费询盘

Western Springs, IL, 60558 - United States

1208, Chestnut Street

约¥8,869,206
原货币价格 $1,399,900
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 3400
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous newer Coastal three-story in prime Old Town location. Better than new! Beautiful landscaping and hardscaping frame this custom home with incredible quality. Fabulous light fixtures, gleaming hardwood floors, stunning kitchen, exquisite baths, impressive appointments throughout. Great open family room, elegant master suite with pretty marble bath, wonderful finished third floor, plus perfect finished lower with family room, bar, game area and sixth bedroom and bath. Everything you could want in a great walk to town, train and school location.

MLS ID: 09836673

联系方式

分部：
Baird & Warner
代理经纪:
Beth Burtt
630-323-1855
代理经纪:
Baird & Warner

联系方式

分部：
Baird & Warner
代理经纪:
Beth Burtt
630-323-1855
代理经纪:
Baird & Warner

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_