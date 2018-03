Unique preservation, investor opportunity. Two dwellings [2 – two bed/one bath; Studio space 0BA]. Incredible Boulder location (half mile to Pearl Street; Chautauqua at one's back door) with the most picturesque Flatirons view from every angle. Total privacy to bask in the sun from the garden. NOTE: 636 Marine Street for sale simultaneously creating an incredible half-acre opportunity in one of Boulder's best locations. Buyer to verify all dimensions and measurements.