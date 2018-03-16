高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Houston, TX, United States - ¥11,720,860
免费询盘

Houston, TX, 77056 - United States

1409, Post Oak

约¥11,720,860
原货币价格 $1,850,000
共管公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3079
    平方英尺

房产描述

Private elevator entry, three bedrooms plus maid’s quarters, master suite with his-her closets. Brand new (2017) with furnishings from Cantoni. 2001 offers gallery entries and sweeping panoramic views of the Galleria and Houston's Famous Downtown skyline. The Astoria offers full concierge services, world class finishes, and resident entertainment areas. This residence features engineered hardwood floors and Miele stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are en-suites with floor to ceiling windows. Construction completed in 2016.

MLS ID: 23711293

联系方式

分部：
John Daugherty, Realtors
代理经纪:
Karen Gillespie
713-561-6861
代理经纪:
John Daugherty, Realtors

联系方式

分部：
John Daugherty, Realtors
代理经纪:
Karen Gillespie
713-561-6861
代理经纪:
John Daugherty, Realtors

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_