1409, Post Oak

Private elevator entry, three bedrooms plus maid’s quarters, master suite with his-her closets. Brand new (2017) with furnishings from Cantoni. 2001 offers gallery entries and sweeping panoramic views of the Galleria and Houston's Famous Downtown skyline. The Astoria offers full concierge services, world class finishes, and resident entertainment areas. This residence features engineered hardwood floors and Miele stainless steel appliances. All bedrooms are en-suites with floor to ceiling windows. Construction completed in 2016.