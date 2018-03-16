9, Inwood Oaks Drive

Impeccable French Country home by Concord Builders on a secluded cul de sac in Hunters Creek. Custom details, elegant finishes, generous room proportions. Gourmet island kitchen with quartzite counters and wet bar/wine vault/butler’s pantry. Upstairs game room and media room with five en-suite bedrooms, elevator capable. First floor guest bedroom and master suite with his/her luxurious bathroom, dual custom-fitted closets. Backyard pavilion with summer kitchen and fireplace overlooks pool/spa, gated motor court leads to three car garage. All info per seller.