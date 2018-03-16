5236, Siesta Cove Dr

A cool modern silhouette surrounded by perfectly manicured landscaping is your introduction to this dynamic Siesta Key waterfront home, located just one mile from Siesta Beach. The contemporary flair continues inside, with over 4,200 square feet of space encompassing three bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms and a flexible loft space that could provide another bedroom. Step out to the waterside deck and you’ll fall in love with the views across lush mangrove islands and the calm Intracoastal Waterway. Spend your afternoons lounging by the pool, or head out to catch fresh fish for dinner from your dock with water and electric. You’ll find every space you need in this exciting layout: family and game rooms, a sleek water-view kitchen, a living room with wood-burning fireplace, formal and casual dining areas, and a master retreat with large walk-in closets, private bath and personal balcony overlooking the water. Soaring vaulted ceilings, dramatic windows and a floating staircase create a wonderland of contemporary style. This very private address on a cul-de-sac is the perfect island getaway, where you’ll feel a world away and yet be within easy reach of everything that makes Sarasota a world-class destination: arts and culture, beaches, fabulous restaurants, shopping, health and wellness amenities, golf courses and more.