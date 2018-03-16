高端地产新闻
在售 - Winnetka, IL, United States - ¥8,553,060
Winnetka, IL, 60093 - United States

1320, Westmoor Trail

约¥8,553,060
原货币价格 $1,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5012
    平方英尺

房产描述

This English brick home features fine architectural details, grand scaled rooms and is situated on a beautiful half-acre setting. The two-story addition includes a light-filled open kitchen with large island, planning desk and breakfast area and that steps down to a wonderful sunny family room with fireplace, built ins bookcases and door to patio. Detailed entry opens to step down to living room, formal dining room and screen porch. Master suite has office/sitting room, bath and dressing, great potential to create the master suite of your dreams within the space, three other bedrooms, one enormous bedroom ready for two with Jack & Jill bath or potential fifth bedroom. The fourth bedroom has ensuite bath. There is a large-scale recreation room in the newer addition. And a rare find- an attached garage!

MLS ID: 09836646

联系方式

分部：
@properties
代理经纪:
Cheryl Chambers
847.977.3924
代理经纪:
@properties

周边设施

周边设施
