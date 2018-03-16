14, Euclid Ave, Unit 204

Located on quiet tree-lined street in Summit’s convenient and sought-after North-side neighborhood, a 2013-built doorman condominium features a 24 hour video surveillance system, audio/video security cameras and an elevator. This duplex model offers an open floor plan enhanced by ten-foot ceilings, crown moldings and wood floors. Highlights of the chef’s kitchen include a breakfast bar, upscale finishes and appliances, while a dining area and living room with access to a 105-square-foot balcony are well-designed spaces. This level also contains a third bedroom or den and full bath. A central staircase leads to the master bedroom with cove lighting in soffit ceilings, an oversized walk-in closet and upscale master bath. This owner’s retreat also has a private balcony. The second bedroom features an en suite bath, and a laundry room completes this floor. Notable as the only two-story unit in the building, this residence offers direct hallway access from both floors, allowing for ease of moving. A dedicated storage unit is located on the third floor, and there is secure garage with two parking spaces. Summit’s North-side neighborhood is centrally located several blocks from downtown shopping and dining, the Summit train station for Midtown Direct service to Manhattan, local and interstate highways, public and private schools, golf and equestrian facilities, The Mall at Short Hills and Newark Liberty International Airport. Open floor plan with 10 Ft ceilings, crown molding and wood floors. Upscale kitchen with breakfast bar, dining rm and living room with access to a balcony, A full bath and 3rd bedroom/den complete this floor. The upper level features the master bedroom with llarge walk in closet, master bath and a 2nd balcony. A 2nd bedroom with en-suite bath and laundry room are on this floor. The only 2 fl unit in the building, it offers direct hallway access from both floors and a storage unit on the 3rd floor. Secure parking garage with 2 spaces. Blocks to downtown Summit and MIdtown direct train. Audio/video security cameras in use on the premises.