在售 - Steamboat Springs, CO, United States - ¥28,478,522
Steamboat Springs, CO, 80487 - United States

33825, Meadow Creek Drive

约¥28,478,522
原货币价格 $4,495,000
其他

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 5700
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located less than five miles from the Steamboat Ski Resort, this mountain contemporary styled home places an emphasis on integrating indoor and outdoor spaces, sophisticated details, and a high level of craftsmanship. Floor to ceiling windows and 30-foot vaulted ceilings provide abundant light and showcase the unobstructed views of the Steamboat Ski Area. With a main floor master and energy efficient construction, the home is designed for ease of living. At Alpine Mountain Ranch and Club, owners enjoy unprecedented luxury with access to 1.5 miles of Yampa River fly fishing, 900 acres of wildlife preserve, equestrian facilities, National Forest access, concierge services, owners cabin and the opportunity to join the ski-in/ski-out Alpine Mountain Summit Club. Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club is a 1,216-acre land preservation community adjacent to two 18 hole golf courses and the Steamboat Ski Resort. A one of a kind location in the thriving resort community of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

MLS ID: S171665

联系方式

分部：
Colorado Group Realty
代理经纪:
Amy Brown
代理经纪:
Colorado Group Realty

_