33825, Meadow Creek Drive

Located less than five miles from the Steamboat Ski Resort, this mountain contemporary styled home places an emphasis on integrating indoor and outdoor spaces, sophisticated details, and a high level of craftsmanship. Floor to ceiling windows and 30-foot vaulted ceilings provide abundant light and showcase the unobstructed views of the Steamboat Ski Area. With a main floor master and energy efficient construction, the home is designed for ease of living. At Alpine Mountain Ranch and Club, owners enjoy unprecedented luxury with access to 1.5 miles of Yampa River fly fishing, 900 acres of wildlife preserve, equestrian facilities, National Forest access, concierge services, owners cabin and the opportunity to join the ski-in/ski-out Alpine Mountain Summit Club. Alpine Mountain Ranch & Club is a 1,216-acre land preservation community adjacent to two 18 hole golf courses and the Steamboat Ski Resort. A one of a kind location in the thriving resort community of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.