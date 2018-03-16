16961, Sud Cortile

Built in 2015 and located in the center of Mediterra, this home is situated perfectly offering privacy light and exceptional views from this homesite, which is just over 3/4 of an acre. As you enter the home, your eyes take you directly to the view of water and the 18th fairways of Mediterra's North and South courses. French Oak wood floors offer an elegant contrast to the white cabinetry, which is enhanced by custom ceiling treatments found throughout the home. The chef's kitchen, as well as the butler’s pantry, include Sub-Zero refrigeration as well as Wolf appliances. Guests can retreat to the two-bedroom suite and lounge, which offer additional sleeping space and a 'kid's alcove' that is perfect for grandchildren. Step outside to the outdoor living area and enjoy a glass of wine at the fireplace or watching the sunset overlooking the custom pool, both featuring Color LED lighting. With multiple storage locations throughout the home, nothing has been missed! Take advantage of this unique opportunity!