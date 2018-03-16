8665, Bay Colony

Enjoy direct Ritz Carlton access and be awed by coveted Beachfront Remington's SENSATIONAL Multi-Million-Dollar Tower Re-Mastering! This “through” east to west jewel, located on the perfect floor, offers two bedrooms plus den (or third bedroom), three baths, enjoys both Easterly sunrise and Westerly sunset generous lanai's, and is tucked smack between the Ritz Carlton and the membership-only Bay Colony Beach Club. Private secure elevator sweeps directly to your own personal entry foyer with dramatic, show-stopping Gulf-Front vistas just beyond. Enjoy a level of personal concierge services anticipated from a Tower of this stature: 24/7 front desk personnel, on-site management, social salon, pub room, library, fitness, 2 luxurious guest suites, lavish outdoor pool/spa and fire pit. Don’t forget the exceptional World Class menu of amenities via your included Bay Colony and Pelican Bay Membership privileges: 2½ miles of pristine sugar white sand beach, three Gulf-Front Beach Clubs with open air, casual, or more formal indoor dining + attended beach services, three active tennis centers, state-of-the-art fitness, life-long learning center, canoeing, kayaking+ miles of walking, biking, and nature paths.