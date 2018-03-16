4004 Clawson Rd

Quintessential Austin development opportunity on under 1.03 acres in HOT 78704! Minimal heritage trees. A small creek and city sewer line conveniently run along the backside of this rectangular lot including space for a retention pond. Easy downtown and airport access. Existing structure also has potential and includes solar panels, google fiber, multi-level living spaces with private entrances, original pine refinished floors, 6,000 gallon rain collection system, irrigation, sprinkler system and carport.