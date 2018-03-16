高端地产新闻
在售 - Austin, TX, United States - ¥8,141,246
Austin, TX, 78704 - United States

4004 Clawson Rd

约¥8,141,246
原货币价格 $1,285,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 2506
    平方英尺

房产描述

Quintessential Austin development opportunity on under 1.03 acres in HOT 78704! Minimal heritage trees. A small creek and city sewer line conveniently run along the backside of this rectangular lot including space for a retention pond. Easy downtown and airport access. Existing structure also has potential and includes solar panels, google fiber, multi-level living spaces with private entrances, original pine refinished floors, 6,000 gallon rain collection system, irrigation, sprinkler system and carport.

MLS ID: 6008191

联系方式

分部：
Realty Austin
代理经纪:
Heidi Binder
512.900.0145
代理经纪:
Realty Austin

