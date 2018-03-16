高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Charlotte, NC, United States - ¥12,544,488
Charlotte, NC, 28211 - United States

2000 Harris Road

约¥12,544,488
原货币价格 $1,980,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 5628
    平方英尺

房产描述

Beautiful Lowcountry home on one of the best streets in Charlotte! Large gorgeous fenced in lot (.72/acres) designed by John Byrd and Royal Gardens. Spacious rooms with hardwoods. 10-foot ceilings down; 9 feet up. Gourmet kitchen with updated appliances opens to breakfast room. Master suite on first floor overlooks gorgeous backyard. Large walk in closets. Study with custom paneling. Dual Staircases. Circular driveway. Three-car garage. Upper level with three large bedrooms (one could be a master) with walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Large bonus room could be fifth bedroom, nanny suite or office. Exercise room. Screened porch and patio for easy entertaining. EASY ten-minute drive to uptown or South Park. Do not miss!

MLS ID: 3343504

联系方式

分部：
Dickens Mitchener
代理经纪:
Liz Lea
704.342.1000
代理经纪:
Dickens Mitchener

周边设施

周边设施
