2000 Harris Road

Beautiful Lowcountry home on one of the best streets in Charlotte! Large gorgeous fenced in lot (.72/acres) designed by John Byrd and Royal Gardens. Spacious rooms with hardwoods. 10-foot ceilings down; 9 feet up. Gourmet kitchen with updated appliances opens to breakfast room. Master suite on first floor overlooks gorgeous backyard. Large walk in closets. Study with custom paneling. Dual Staircases. Circular driveway. Three-car garage. Upper level with three large bedrooms (one could be a master) with walk-in closets and private bathrooms. Large bonus room could be fifth bedroom, nanny suite or office. Exercise room. Screened porch and patio for easy entertaining. EASY ten-minute drive to uptown or South Park. Do not miss!