在售 - Wilmette, IL, United States - ¥9,687,132
Wilmette, IL, 60091 - United States

246, Linden Avenue

约¥9,687,132
原货币价格 $1,529,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 3129
    平方英尺

房产描述

Gorgeous East Wilmette - newer construction built in 2006 with all the trimmings you would want - high ceilings, beautifully detailed millwork. Sought-after floor plan with cook's kitchen that opens to large family room, with an eat in kitchen and easy access to the dining room for entertaining. All four bedrooms are en-suite, second floor laundry, hardwood floors throughout and three fireplaces. First floor office has gorgeous built in shelves. The fabulous basement has over 10-foot ceilings, a wet bar, full bath and fifth bedroom. Loads of landscaping, including a back patio and spacious yard. Parking for four cars. Blocks to Gillson Park and Wilmette Beach. Just steps away are wonderful views of Baha'i Temple and Canal Shore Golf Course. Easy access to transportation and town.

MLS ID: 09836608

联系方式

分部：
Baird & Warner
代理经纪:
Sara Brahm
847-881-2339
代理经纪:
Baird & Warner

联系方式

_