17824, Plummer St

Welcome home to this amazing Northridge home! This unique and well taken care of home boasts five bedrooms, three baths and 3,350 square feet of living space. Desirable floor plan with separate formal living room w/custom fireplace, separate expanded dining room and separate family room w/wet bar and views of amazing backyard. Open & bright center island kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel KitchenAid appliances, built in oversized refrigerator and two-drawer dishwasher. Highly sought-after floor plan with one bedroom downstairs. Upstairs are the remaining four good-sized bedrooms with newer wood flooring and new carpet in master suite. Expansive master suite with sitting area, walk in closet and bath with separate tub and shower. Updated upstairs hall bath w/granite counters, dual sinks and separate tub and shower. Large park-like 19,849 square foot lot. This flat all usable lot features covered patio, pool, spa, well-manicured landscaping that includes several fruit and palm trees and possible RV access. Circular driveway allows parking for up to 10 cars on top of the three-car direct access garage. Other upgrades include newer dual pane windows, newer roof, recessed lights, crown molding, wood shutters and so much more. Very quiet and private location, don't let street name fool you! Walking distance to Cal State University Northridge. A true must see!