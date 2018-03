Enjoy the privacy, spaciousness and comfort of a four or more bedroom residence situated on a .66 acre lot. A newly renovated kitchen opens to a living and dining area which flow onto a generous deck. From there, relax in the hot tub and enjoy the views of the Steamboat Ski Area. A cozy loft is the perfect spot for an office, library, or second living space. An entry level mother-in-law suite with a separate kitchen provides flexibility for the large family or visiting guests.