6887, Alta Loma Ter

Perfect writer’s hideway! For the most discerning buyer searching for unique Old Hollywood charm. A piece of Hollywood history located above the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood Heights among the quiet network of charming LA City walk streets from High Tower Drive. Access by walk or by a one of a kind private elevator that delivers you straight to the top of the walk! This very special property includes coveted High Tower Elevator Association membership with elevator access, and a detached parking garage located on High Tower Drive. Exuding early modern style of Hollywood’s golden era, the streamline modern home was built in 1933 and designed by architect Ralph C. Fleweilling. It has been designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument and is under a Mills Act contract, consequently property taxes are very low. Wonderful scale and light throughout, with rooftop deck, fabulous views, four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. This only the third time this property has been on the market in over 60 years.