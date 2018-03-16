高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Hollywood, CA, United States - ¥11,080,964
免费询盘

Hollywood, CA, 90068 - United States

6887, Alta Loma Ter

约¥11,080,964
原货币价格 $1,749,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

Perfect writer’s hideway! For the most discerning buyer searching for unique Old Hollywood charm. A piece of Hollywood history located above the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood Heights among the quiet network of charming LA City walk streets from High Tower Drive. Access by walk or by a one of a kind private elevator that delivers you straight to the top of the walk! This very special property includes coveted High Tower Elevator Association membership with elevator access, and a detached parking garage located on High Tower Drive. Exuding early modern style of Hollywood’s golden era, the streamline modern home was built in 1933 and designed by architect Ralph C. Fleweilling. It has been designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument and is under a Mills Act contract, consequently property taxes are very low. Wonderful scale and light throughout, with rooftop deck, fabulous views, four bedrooms and 4.5 baths. This only the third time this property has been on the market in over 60 years.

MLS ID: 18-303528

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland
代理经纪:
Jonah Wilson
+1 310.849.3215
代理经纪:
Hilton & Hyland

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland
代理经纪:
Jonah Wilson
+1 310.849.3215
代理经纪:
Hilton & Hyland

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_