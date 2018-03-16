1860, Summerland Ave

Welcome home to this exquisite waterfront property with connecting guest cottage offering privacy on all sides, full of light and morning sunrise views of Isle of Sicily on Lake Maitland in Winter Park. Enter the privacy of a long driveway surrounded by gardens arriving to a spacious French Provencal styled home, guest quarters and four-bay garage with turnaround space. This elegant styled home is perfect for small or large scale indoor or outdoor entertaining. The main house offers lake views in almost every room with a downstairs master, great room with a gas fireplace, open style entertaining gourmet kitchen, and covered open porch with columns...all with stunning views of the tranquil pool, lake, boat dock and mature landscaping. Upstairs there are two bedrooms each with en suite bathrooms, large bonus room and study. The house has rich mill millwork throughout, and offers character with volume ceilings and abundant light and space. The adjacent guest cottage has two bedrooms sharing a full bathroom, generous closet storage, a separate living room and its own full kitchen with space for guests, extended family or family needing caretakers. This Winter Park location is one of the best, off the beaten track, but conveniently located for easy access to I-4, 17-92, the Enzian, new planned library, bike paths and close to Park Avenue. Zoned for some of Florida's top public schools and elite private schools.