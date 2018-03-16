高端地产新闻
在售 - Oak Creek, CO, United States - ¥7,254,262
Oak Creek, CO, 80467 - United States

33017, Maricopa Trl

约¥7,254,262
原货币价格 $1,145,000
其他

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4311
    平方英尺

房产描述

Experience privacy and a peaceful, natural setting just minutes from all of the recreational activities available at Stagecoach Reservoir. This 4,300 square foot, four bedroom residence was custom built with incredible care and attention to detail. The vaulted ceiling of the main level frames the stunning view of Woodchuck Mountain that is visible from the abundant windows. Cherry flooring and cabinets, alder and cherry trim and custom-made fixtures are just a few of the details chosen for the home. Multiple outdoor decks and patios are available for enjoying the view with your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The main floor master provides a retreat with a fireplace, private deck, and soaking tub with views. The lower level has two bedrooms, including a second master. The amenities and features of this home were all hand selected with an eye to quality

MLS ID: S160666

联系方式

分部：
Colorado Group Realty
代理经纪:
Amy Brown
代理经纪:
Colorado Group Realty

