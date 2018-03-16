4215, La Paloma Drive

Beautiful fully remodeled and updated home sitting at the top of Coronado Estates with 360 degree mountain and city views. As you enter this large home, you will gaze through the windows that expose the Catalinas. Exquisite architecture is featured throughout, from the custom front door to the natural exposed stone. The private studios, balconies, patios and rooftop create tranquil hideaways. This home allows for you to truly appreciate the peacefulness of the Sonoran Desert, you might even forget that you are minutes from country clubs, golfing and shopping as you meander through the desert gardens on the paths that take your around your home and property.