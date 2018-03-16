19, Montitlan

Here is a chance to own a spacious contemporary house with a million dollar view in the coveted area of Los Balcones. Only a 15 minute downhill walk to San Miguel’s bustling Centro, Casa Catorce features modern sensibilities including ample spaces that flow from one to another as well as some traditional touches like impressive stonework and cantera accents throughout. A majestic welcoming courtyard with fountain and magnificent doors opens to the main house, where you will find a bedroom with bath, a sala, an office space/tv room and attached wine cellar, the main dining area and the kitchen all on the main floor. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms (each with their own bathrooms) that share a large view terrace, just down the hall from the oversized master bedroom suite with fireplace and a private terrace. The house is perched at the top of stunning canyons of a wildlife refuge so the views can never be obstructed, and the backyard was ingeniously designed to create several individual spaces for dining and entertaining while enjoying the large lawn (perfect for a pool) and views. Casa Catorce is built for comfort and convenience, with a two car garage, maids quarters and utility room, a service entrance, his and hers showers and a large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and enough room in the master bathroom for a small gym setup.