CAMEO 3,436 square foot, three-car plan (Lot 6)! This plan offers bedroom plus 3/4 bath and half bath on main floor, formal dining, walk-in pantry, gourmet kitchen with designer features! Second floor with bonus, master bedroom, and bath complete with luxe features, dual walk-in closet! Nearby amenities: downtown Bothell, Northshore Schools, and easy access to commuter routes.