在售 - Boulder, CO, United States - ¥11,689,182
Boulder, CO, 80302 - United States

636, Marine Street

约¥11,689,182
原货币价格 $1,845,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 4024
    平方英尺 (11299.0 英亩)

房产描述

636 Marine Street Boulder, CO, 80302 Unique preservation, investor opportunity. Four dwellings [2 - two bedroom/one bathroom; 2 - one bedroom/one bathroom] including artist's studio/workshop. Incredible Boulder location (1/2 mile to Pearl Street; Chautauqua at one's back door) with the most picturesque Flatirons view from every angle. Total privacy to bask in the sun from the artists' garden. Note: 646 Marine Street for sale simultaneously creating an incredible half acre opportunity in one of Boulder's best locations. Contact Meghan/list agent to discuss details. Square footage based on 2016 appraisal; buyer to verify all dimensions and measurements.

MLS ID: TID60430

联系方式

分部：
Colorado Landmark, Realtors
代理经纪:
Meghan Bach
619.955.2788
代理经纪:
Colorado Landmark, Realtors

