636 Marine Street Boulder, CO, 80302 Unique preservation, investor opportunity. Four dwellings [2 - two bedroom/one bathroom; 2 - one bedroom/one bathroom] including artist's studio/workshop. Incredible Boulder location (1/2 mile to Pearl Street; Chautauqua at one's back door) with the most picturesque Flatirons view from every angle. Total privacy to bask in the sun from the artists' garden. Note: 646 Marine Street for sale simultaneously creating an incredible half acre opportunity in one of Boulder's best locations. Contact Meghan/list agent to discuss details. Square footage based on 2016 appraisal; buyer to verify all dimensions and measurements.