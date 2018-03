This stone chartreuse of 650 m2 located in the heart of a historic village near Bordeaux offers a breathtaking view of the Garonne. Its garden of a hectare offers the possibility of installing a large car park and an outside dining area. Its original kitchen with its stone sink and large billiard room with its tiled period helps to strengthen the true character of this house. A large outside courtyard sits in the middle of the property with its natural well adding to the authenticity.