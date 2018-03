A beautiful house with stunning views. located 12 km east of uzes, the beautiful property of 190m2 consists of a large open ground floor with dining room, living room and kitchen overlooking the outdoor terraces. the floor are five bedrooms, all equipped with a private bathroom. an upper terrace also allows to enjoy the magnificent views and sunsets. outside on a plot of about 800 m2 is a heated pool, 10x4, pool house, sauna and jacuzzi. Oil central heating and garage.