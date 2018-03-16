高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Villeneuve-loubet, France - ¥8,953,691
免费询盘

Villeneuve-loubet, 06270 - France

约¥8,953,691
原货币价格 €1,150,000
独立家庭住宅

房产描述

This property is for sale. This home contains 6 rooms and has a livable surface of 150 m². This home offers a view on a garden ; furthermore, it is located close to a park. The property contains double glazing windows. This residence has a fireplace. This home contains 1 kitchen, which is separate a bathtub and a washroom. It has 1 living room, 1 dining room, 1 study room, a dressing room and a storage room. Heating is electric. The entrance is protected by an alarm system. There is a garage. The property comprises a private swimming pool.

联系方式

经纪公司：
AGENCE DES ANGLADES
代理经纪:
AGENCE DES ANGLADES

联系方式

经纪公司：
AGENCE DES ANGLADES
代理经纪:
AGENCE DES ANGLADES

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_