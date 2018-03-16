Villeneuve-loubet, 06270 - France

This property is for sale. This home contains 6 rooms and has a livable surface of 150 m². This home offers a view on a garden ; furthermore, it is located close to a park. The property contains double glazing windows. This residence has a fireplace. This home contains 1 kitchen, which is separate a bathtub and a washroom. It has 1 living room, 1 dining room, 1 study room, a dressing room and a storage room. Heating is electric. The entrance is protected by an alarm system. There is a garage. The property comprises a private swimming pool.