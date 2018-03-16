Paris, 75016 - France

Very nice apartment style loft comprising on the ground floor an entrance with many closets and dressing room, large living room with high ceilings with open kitchen equipped and furnished, 2 bedrooms with bathroom and shower room, a separate toilet . Access to the floor serving a master suite with a shower room and a bathroom, toilet. A large dressing room and overhanging walkways the living room with cupboards. the apartment is equipped with robotic system, air conditioning. Including 5% inclusive of all taxes charged to the purchaser. Mandate 0063