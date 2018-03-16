高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Paris, France - ¥20,437,774
免费询盘

Paris, 75016 - France

约¥20,437,774
原货币价格 €2,625,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

Very nice apartment style loft comprising on the ground floor an entrance with many closets and dressing room, large living room with high ceilings with open kitchen equipped and furnished, 2 bedrooms with bathroom and shower room, a separate toilet . Access to the floor serving a master suite with a shower room and a bathroom, toilet. A large dressing room and overhanging walkways the living room with cupboards. the apartment is equipped with robotic system, air conditioning. Including 5% inclusive of all taxes charged to the purchaser. Mandate 0063

联系方式

经纪公司：
1809 IMMOBILIER PARISIEN
代理经纪:
1809 IMMOBILIER PARISIEN
+33 (0)9 67 68 80 74

联系方式

经纪公司：
1809 IMMOBILIER PARISIEN
代理经纪:
1809 IMMOBILIER PARISIEN
+33 (0)9 67 68 80 74

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_