Uzès, 30700 - France

a beautiful orangeraei on private park of env 2700 m ² with guest house and swimming pool. in the Uzes region, an authentic orangery belonging to a castle dating from the 19th century, in a peaceful village just a few minutes from Uzes. now a magnificent dwelling, standing on its private wooded park and without vis-à-vis about 2700m ². in 2008 an elegant guest house took place with direct view on the swimming pool of 13, 50 x 4 m. the original elements of the orangery are maintained such as the old bays of iron opening on the terrace, floors in parefeuilles. a remarkable living room of 40m ², high ceiling with its old chimney, dining room and equipped kitchen. two beautiful bedrooms each with their own bathroom is on the ground floor with a third bedroom installed upstairs. the elegant guest house, with architecture inspired by the neighboring castle, offers a living room with kitchen, bathroom and a beautiful room of 35m2 with views overlooking the park and swimming pool. remarkable property ...