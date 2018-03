Beautiful renovated 12th c. priory located in the foothills of Mt.Ventoux in Provence. Founded by Benedictine monks the house sits on a sandstone outcrop surrounded by mature trees with views over vines, fruit orchards and mountains. The house of 600 sqm has been carefully renovated and decorated with a mix of contemporary classics and antique Provencal furniture. There are 10 bedrooms, 9 shower rooms, many terraces, a lawn, walled courtyard and a 11 x 6 m. pool.