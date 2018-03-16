高端地产新闻
在售 - Aix En Provence, France - ¥9,342,982
免费询盘

Aix En Provence, 13100 - France

约¥9,342,982
原货币价格 €1,200,000
公寓

详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

In the village of Puyricard discovery of a single apartment on the Ground floor of a house of the late nineteenth century. Covering 199m² Carrez, it offers two superb reception rooms of 38 and 50m ² opening onto a terrace of 76m ² overlooking the park, a large upscale kitchen, two very large bedrooms each with its own bathroom, a office, and a fully independent room of 14m ² with bathroom.Remodeling beautifully crafted, offering fine contemporary design while retaining the elements of period decor (fireplaces, tiles, moldings, antique doors,...).A charming apartment to visit.Schools and shops within walking distance.Two garages.EE www.agenceaixenprovence.com

联系方式

经纪公司：
L'AGENCE D'AIX EN PROVENCE
代理经纪:
L'AGENCE D'AIX EN PROVENCE
+33 (0)4 42 21 09 59

联系方式

周边设施

周边设施
