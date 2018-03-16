Aix En Provence, 13100 - France

In the village of Puyricard discovery of a single apartment on the Ground floor of a house of the late nineteenth century. Covering 199m² Carrez, it offers two superb reception rooms of 38 and 50m ² opening onto a terrace of 76m ² overlooking the park, a large upscale kitchen, two very large bedrooms each with its own bathroom, a office, and a fully independent room of 14m ² with bathroom.Remodeling beautifully crafted, offering fine contemporary design while retaining the elements of period decor (fireplaces, tiles, moldings, antique doors,...).A charming apartment to visit.Schools and shops within walking distance.Two garages.EE www.agenceaixenprovence.com