Anduze, 30140 - France

This remarkable property whose origins of the thirteenth century are still evident, and particularly thanks to the square tower of the north facade, was remodeled in the eighteenth.On the ground floor, large vaulted living room (59 m²) with fireplace, summer kitchen with pantry (52 m²), a bedroom with batroom and dressing room (48 m²). Cellar of ground floor, boiler room.On the noble floor, the large and small living room (89 m²). A dining room, kitchen, storage and pantry. Two bedrooms with bathrooms (30 and 50 m² respectively).The second floor, can come to liven up the habitable surfaces of an additional 315 m².The outbuildings consist of a stable on two levels (391 m²), a dovecote (34 m²), basement cellars (200 m²) and a 35 m² summer living room.The 2-hectare park surrounds the property and opens mainly to the south in front of the Chateau. A beautiful path leads from the gate to the castle, while beautiful terraces surround it.This remarkable set is located in a village with shops, without any nuisance 30 minutes from Uzès, 30min. Nimes.The central heating, as well as the structural work in excellent condition (roof redone), allows immediate use of this property.