Aix En Provence, 13090 - France

This property is for sale. This one-storey flat is a duplex ; it contains 6 rooms including 5 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 203 m². Needs home improvement work. The property is situated on the top floor with a lift and offers a beautiful and clear view. This residence has a fireplace. This flat contains 1 kitchen including a bathtub and a washroom. It has 1 living room, 1 dining room, a storage room and a cellar. There is a garage big enough for 2 cars. The property has a terrace of 25 m².