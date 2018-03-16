高端地产新闻
在售 - Aix En Provence, France - ¥9,265,124
Aix En Provence, 13090 - France

约¥9,265,124
原货币价格 €1,190,000
公寓

详情

  • 5
    卧室

房产描述

This property is for sale. This one-storey flat is a duplex ; it contains 6 rooms including 5 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 203 m². Needs home improvement work. The property is situated on the top floor with a lift and offers a beautiful and clear view. This residence has a fireplace. This flat contains 1 kitchen including a bathtub and a washroom. It has 1 living room, 1 dining room, a storage room and a cellar. There is a garage big enough for 2 cars. The property has a terrace of 25 m².

联系方式

经纪公司：
L'AGENCE D'AIX EN PROVENCE
代理经纪:
L'AGENCE D'AIX EN PROVENCE
+33 (0)4 42 21 09 59

