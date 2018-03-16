高端地产新闻
在售 - Aix En Provence, France - ¥9,810,131
Aix En Provence, 13090 - France

约¥9,810,131
原货币价格 €1,260,000
独立家庭住宅

  • 6
    卧室

This property is for sale. This beautiful one-storey home contains 7 rooms including 6 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 240 m². The property includes an outbuilding and a guest house of 60 m². The property contains electric blinds. This home contains 1 kitchen, which is open-styled a bathtub and a washroom. It has 1 living room of 70 m² a dressing room, a storage room and a finished basement. The entrance is secure. There is a garage. The property comprises a closed garden and a swimming pool. The listed price is of 1260000 € (euros). This residence contains a TV room.

经纪公司：
L'AGENCE D'AIX EN PROVENCE
代理经纪:
L'AGENCE D'AIX EN PROVENCE
+33 (0)4 42 21 09 59

