Aix En Provence, 13090 - France

This property is for sale. This beautiful one-storey home contains 7 rooms including 6 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 240 m². The property includes an outbuilding and a guest house of 60 m². The property contains electric blinds. This home contains 1 kitchen, which is open-styled a bathtub and a washroom. It has 1 living room of 70 m² a dressing room, a storage room and a finished basement. The entrance is secure. There is a garage. The property comprises a closed garden and a swimming pool. The listed price is of 1260000 € (euros). This residence contains a TV room.