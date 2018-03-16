高端地产新闻
在售 - Saint-tropez, France - ¥57,225,768
免费询盘

Saint-tropez, 83990 - France

约¥57,225,768
原货币价格 €7,350,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室

房产描述

Located in one of the most sought after areas of Saint-Tropez, in a private domain and guarded 24/24 a year, 5 minutes by car from the Place des Lices and the beach, very nice property Provencal architecture built on a beautiful landscaped grounds of 3500 m² with pine and palm trees.South facing, the villa consists of an entrance hall, overlooking a beautiful living room with stone fireplace opening onto the outside, a large fitted kitchen, 2 bedrooms on the ground floor each with its own bathroom Bath or water, and a small lounge.Upstairs, an office, the master bedroom with bathroom and toilet, a bedroom with bathroom, an office.Outside, superb covered terrace with summer lounge and dining room, heated swimming pool of 11x5 m (swimming against the current, cover).Car port for 4 cars. Important possibility of expansion.A haven of peace, an exceptional address in Saint-Tropez.

联系方式

经纪公司：
BAIE DE SAINT-TROPEZ IMMOBILIER
代理经纪:
BAIE DE SAINT-TROPEZ IMMOBILIER
+33 (0)4 94 79 19 82

周边设施

周边设施
