Saint-tropez, 83990 - France

Located in one of the most sought after areas of Saint-Tropez, in a private domain and guarded 24/24 a year, 5 minutes by car from the Place des Lices and the beach, very nice property Provencal architecture built on a beautiful landscaped grounds of 3500 m² with pine and palm trees.South facing, the villa consists of an entrance hall, overlooking a beautiful living room with stone fireplace opening onto the outside, a large fitted kitchen, 2 bedrooms on the ground floor each with its own bathroom Bath or water, and a small lounge.Upstairs, an office, the master bedroom with bathroom and toilet, a bedroom with bathroom, an office.Outside, superb covered terrace with summer lounge and dining room, heated swimming pool of 11x5 m (swimming against the current, cover).Car port for 4 cars. Important possibility of expansion.A haven of peace, an exceptional address in Saint-Tropez.