Ramatuelle, 83350 - France

In the area of Escalet, quiet, 100 meters walk from the beach, enjoying a beautiful view of the sea, we offer a beautiful house "Provencal" architect of the 70s, with authentic charm. Well thought out, very pleasant, with interesting volumes and well distributed, in the style "vintage", it deserves a "strand" of modernity.This villa is high of 3 half-levels which represent about 180 m² on a relatively flat plot of 1673 m².On the ground floor: entered, large living room with fireplace, dining room, kitchen and office.Upper floor: 3 bedrooms with sea view (including a child's room), bathroom, toilets and terraces.On the lower 1/2 floor: 2 bedrooms with a bathroom and sanitary, overlooking terrace and garden.In the basement, boiler room and cellar.Possibility to build a swimming pool and possibility of extension.