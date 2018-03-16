Cannes, 06400 - France

This property is for sale. This beautiful flat contains 6 rooms including 3 bedrooms and has a livable surface of 229 m². It is recently built. This flat has a Southern exposure. This flat is located close to a park. The property contains a glass-wall window. This residence has hardwood floors. This flat contains 1 kitchen equipped with a sink. It has 2 living rooms of 65 m² a dressing room. The entrance is secure. There is a parking space that is private parking lots. The property includes a barbecue of 62 m². This residence contains a tennis court.