A estate 2000 m² which has been builded, aranged since 1610 until 1900. A mansion house with a tower giving on two parks with a central lane and a view on the Alpilles. A big hall for receptions, the sheepfold for living place. Six buildings around a courtyard. The land 2.5 Ha. with two lanes of plane trees. 1 Ha. is cultivated. You can do a lot with this estate.