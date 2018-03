Rare, Beautiful Belle Epoque property of 250 m2 within a few steps from the center and the beaches.Surrounded by a landscaped garden of approximately 1000 m2 with a swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen, this property comes with a large living room opening onto a sunny terrace, a kitchen, 3 bedrooms, a study room, walk in wardrobe, bathrooms, shower room.An independant 2 bedroom apartment. Nice view over the garden and sea view from the upper levels.Garage