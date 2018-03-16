高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Lannion, France - ¥7,085,095
免费询盘

Lannion, 22300 - France

约¥7,085,095
原货币价格 €910,000
独立家庭住宅

房产描述

Idylliclocation! 1650 manor house, 400 m² living space in renovated section, 1ha grounds. Ground floor: 4 entrances, 2 large lounges, parquet flooring, 3 fireplaces, 2 dining rooms, fireplace, hearth, 2 kitchens, 2 staircases. First floor: 7 bedrooms, 3 shower rooms, 2 bathrooms. 2nd floor: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Cellars, 3 garages, 2 small cottages, workshop. Very beautiful amenities! Pretty traditional parkland. Historic manor built in times of yore by ship owners anxious to watch over their flax laden galleons as they set sail for the Orient. Utterly charming!

联系方式

经纪公司：
COTE MER COTE JARDIN IMMOBILIER
代理经纪:
COTE MER COTE JARDIN IMMOBILIER
+33 (0)2 98 67 41 33

联系方式

经纪公司：
COTE MER COTE JARDIN IMMOBILIER
代理经纪:
COTE MER COTE JARDIN IMMOBILIER
+33 (0)2 98 67 41 33

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_