Lannion, 22300 - France

Idylliclocation! 1650 manor house, 400 m² living space in renovated section, 1ha grounds. Ground floor: 4 entrances, 2 large lounges, parquet flooring, 3 fireplaces, 2 dining rooms, fireplace, hearth, 2 kitchens, 2 staircases. First floor: 7 bedrooms, 3 shower rooms, 2 bathrooms. 2nd floor: 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Cellars, 3 garages, 2 small cottages, workshop. Very beautiful amenities! Pretty traditional parkland. Historic manor built in times of yore by ship owners anxious to watch over their flax laden galleons as they set sail for the Orient. Utterly charming!