在售 - Ovando, United States - ¥7,919,500
Ovando, 59854 - United States

约¥7,919,500
原货币价格 $1,250,000
  • 669.0
    英亩

Nestled in a line of timber with its back to a creek, the 669+/- acre Montana Mountain View Ranch sits in an iconic location on Kleinschmidt Flat in the upper Blackfoot River Valley. Used as an outfitting base for the last fifty years in the adjacent Bob Marshall and Scapegoat Wilderness areas, this is an ideal property for the backcountry enthusiast devoted to an equestrian or outdoor lifestyle. The property contains a home, bunkhouse/guest lodging and mobile home for hired hands, along with additional infrastructure for horse management and outfitting. Kleinshcmidt Flat is a unique location within the Blackfoot Valley of western Montana, with sweeping views across steppe-like flats that lead abruptly to the towering scarp of Echo Mountain. Few locations in the west contain an equivalent feeling of proximity to rugged wildness as the Montana Mountain View Ranch.The Facts:- 669+/- acre holding on Kleinschmidt Flat in the Blackfoot Valley- Minutes from Ovando and 70 miles from Missoula- Spectacular views of Echo Mountain and the Bob Marshall and Scapegoat Wildernesses- Nearby world-class fly fishing- Livewater flows along the eastern boundary in Rock Creek- Adjacent to large block of State of Montana land- Immediate access to the North Fork of the Blackfoot trailhead

