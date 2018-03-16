高端地产新闻
在售 - Lake City, United States - ¥7,501,350
Lake City, 67071 - United States

约¥7,501,350
原货币价格 $1,184,000
土地

详情

  • 640.0
    英亩

房产描述

This terrific parcel is located in the heart of the Gyp Hills in South Central Kansas.  640 acres of rolling hills and light timber dotted with seasonal springs and a small pond make this a hunters paradise.  The world class Whitetail of Unit 16 are famous and this piece will give you opportunity season after season.  Turkey,Quail and occasional Waterfowl give additional avenues for recreation and relaxation.Fully fenced with a working windmill for livestock watering this piece is ready to start generating income from day 1.Located South of Lake City KSLegals:Legal DescriptionBarber CountyTownship 32 South, Range 14 WestSection 25  SE ¼ NE ¼; SE ¼Section 36  W ½Section 35  N ½ SE ¼; NE ¼ SW ¼ 

联系方式

经纪公司：
Hayden Outdoors
代理经纪:
Kerry Cromer
(620) 450-8581

_