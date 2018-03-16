高端地产新闻
在售 - Red Lick, MS, United States - ¥52,585,480
免费询盘

Red Lick, MS, 39096 - United States

Hwy 552

约¥52,585,480
原货币价格 $8,300,000
其他

详情

  • 13
    卧室
  • 10
    浴室 (10 全卫)
  • 2260.0
    英亩

房产描述

Deer Creek Farm, located in Jefferson County, MS, the heart of Southwest Mississippi, has everything youve ever dreamed of in a recreational timberland investment. The contiguous 2260 acres is a mix of mast filled oak ridges, pristine pine plantations, 140 acres of wildlife openings and a lake in sight of the lodge. The timber has been managed with wildlife in mind and a recent value was established at just under $4M. It's rare to find a property this size with no public roads dissecting, this makes for peaceful and serene evenings in a stand. Jefferson County is known as a small county with a Big Game lifestyle, one look at the whitetail deer management and wild turkey history on this property and youll realize, this is truly a chance of a lifetime.

联系方式

经纪公司：
United Country-Gibson Realty & Land Co.
代理经纪:
United Country- Gibson Realty & Land
601-250-0017

周边设施

周边设施
