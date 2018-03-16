Deer Creek Farm, located in Jefferson County, MS, the heart of Southwest Mississippi, has everything youve ever dreamed of in a recreational timberland investment. The contiguous 2260 acres is a mix of mast filled oak ridges, pristine pine plantations, 140 acres of wildlife openings and a lake in sight of the lodge. The timber has been managed with wildlife in mind and a recent value was established at just under $4M. It's rare to find a property this size with no public roads dissecting, this makes for peaceful and serene evenings in a stand. Jefferson County is known as a small county with a Big Game lifestyle, one look at the whitetail deer management and wild turkey history on this property and youll realize, this is truly a chance of a lifetime.