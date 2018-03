PARIS 16 - La Muette - Family apartment in need of renovation on the 2nd floor of a beautiful old building in a highly sought-after district. Composed of an entrance hall, a living room, a small living room, a dining room with a large adjoining kitchen, 3 bedrooms (possibility of 4) and two bathrooms. Cellar in the basement. A covered parking space in the courtyard is available at an additional cost. Possibility of professional use for self-employed professionals.