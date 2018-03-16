高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Meudon, France - ¥17,907,383
免费询盘

Meudon, 92190 - France

约¥17,907,383
原货币价格 €2,300,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 1
    浴室 (1 全卫)
  • 3585
    平方英尺

房产描述

MEUDON - CENTER- FAMILY HOUSE - 5 BedroomsIdeally located near public transport services and shops, this fully renovated family property dating from the early 20th century will delight you with its charm and space. It features, on the ground floor: a hall, a dining room, a lounge with a study area, a kitchen, a pantry, a lounge opening out onto a same level terrace and a garden, as well as a home cinema/library. On the second floor you will find a master suite (bedroom, walk-in closet, bathroom), 2 bedrooms, and a shower room. On the 3rd floor are two bedrooms and a shower room. At the rear of the house, a courtyard provides floor level access to a study with a separate entrance.Basement level: cellar, gym with a separate entrance, laundry room, and a wine cellar dating from the 17th century. Garage.BARNES contact: Thomas VEBER - +33 (0)6 50 52 95 95 - t.veber@barnes-international.com

MLS ID: M-65249

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES HAUTS DE SEINE OUEST
代理经纪:
BARNES HAUTS DE SEINE OUEST
+33 (0)1 55 61 40 21

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES HAUTS DE SEINE OUEST
代理经纪:
BARNES HAUTS DE SEINE OUEST
+33 (0)1 55 61 40 21

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_