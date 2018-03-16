Meudon, 92190 - France

MEUDON - CENTER- FAMILY HOUSE - 5 BedroomsIdeally located near public transport services and shops, this fully renovated family property dating from the early 20th century will delight you with its charm and space. It features, on the ground floor: a hall, a dining room, a lounge with a study area, a kitchen, a pantry, a lounge opening out onto a same level terrace and a garden, as well as a home cinema/library. On the second floor you will find a master suite (bedroom, walk-in closet, bathroom), 2 bedrooms, and a shower room. On the 3rd floor are two bedrooms and a shower room. At the rear of the house, a courtyard provides floor level access to a study with a separate entrance.Basement level: cellar, gym with a separate entrance, laundry room, and a wine cellar dating from the 17th century. Garage.BARNES contact: Thomas VEBER - +33 (0)6 50 52 95 95 - t.veber@barnes-international.com