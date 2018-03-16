高端地产新闻
在售 - Nice, France - ¥35,036,184
Nice, 06000 - France

约¥35,036,184
原货币价格 €4,500,000
联排别墅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 6997
    平方英尺

房产描述

Ideally located in the residential area of Cimiez, 6,996 sq ft beautiful mansion with a 20,666 sq ft garden offering an exceptional living environment. The property has been completely renovated with high quality materials. The 4th levels are served by elevator and features an entrance hall, a double reception, an equipped independent kitchen with terrasse. First floor, a living room with 3 bedrooms included 2 with terrace and garden view, one office. A bedroom with mezzanine. A fitness room, a bathroom, a laundry room. All rooms offer beautiful volumes and high ceilings. Parking and garage.

MLS ID: M-65152

联系方式

经纪公司：
Barnes International
分部：
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
代理经纪:
BARNES CÃ”TE D'AZUR
+33 (0)4 97 06 33 33

周边设施

_