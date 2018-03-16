Nice, 06000 - France

Ideally located in the residential area of Cimiez, 6,996 sq ft beautiful mansion with a 20,666 sq ft garden offering an exceptional living environment. The property has been completely renovated with high quality materials. The 4th levels are served by elevator and features an entrance hall, a double reception, an equipped independent kitchen with terrasse. First floor, a living room with 3 bedrooms included 2 with terrace and garden view, one office. A bedroom with mezzanine. A fitness room, a bathroom, a laundry room. All rooms offer beautiful volumes and high ceilings. Parking and garage.