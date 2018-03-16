高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Cabos, Mexico - ¥11,562,470
SJD Corr-Oceanside, Los Cabos, Mexico

Oceano Altas 1 Casa Verde Y Azul

约¥11,562,470
原货币价格 $1,825,000
  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 9738
    平方英尺

Casa Verde Y Azul offers the most spectacular views of the Sea of Cortez on the 5th Fairway of the Palmilla Ocean Course. A very private location on an intimate street with an exclusive tropical Palm lined drive. Completely custom designed and built with only the very top of the line in construction and features. In one of the most sought after Colonia's on the Baja. Gorgeous Stone accented water features greet you as you enter the expansive Great Room with soaring ceilings to hand made and lighted Boveda's. The Gourmet Kitchen will delight the home or professional Chef. Enjoy both interior and exterior Fire features. Home Theatre and Den. The Great Room is built to provide Seamless Indoor and Outdoor living to enjoy the wonderful warm Baja Days and Nights.

上市日期: 2014年12月27日

MLS ID: 15-96

Los Cabos
Connie Meyerhoff

Los Cabos
Connie Meyerhoff

