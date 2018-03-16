4 Lawrence Ln

房产描述

Located in the heart of scenic Kittery Point tucked away from the tourist hustle & bustle yet only minutes by land or sea to Portsmouth, NH, this distinctive waterfront property is perched overlooking more than an acre of lush, gently rolling coastal landscape with 140 ft of direct water frontage in Portsmouth Harbor. Bold, panoramic views can be enjoyed from nearly every inch of its’ luxurious 7,000 SF design brimming with state-of-the-art amenities and custom architectural detail. Two expansive waterside decks offer splendid unobstructed harbor vistas and provide additional outdoor space for entertaining - complete with exterior fireplace and ample seating areas. Boating & fishing enthusiasts will covet the private dock and shared mooring that offer easy deep-water access to the open sea.