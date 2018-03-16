高端地产新闻
在售 - Kittery, United States - ¥17,708,002
Kittery, 03905 - United States

4 Lawrence Ln

约¥17,708,002
原货币价格 $2,795,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (5 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 7724
    平方英尺

房产描述

Located in the heart of scenic Kittery Point tucked away from the tourist hustle & bustle yet only minutes by land or sea to Portsmouth, NH, this distinctive waterfront property is perched overlooking more than an acre of lush, gently rolling coastal landscape with 140 ft of direct water frontage in Portsmouth Harbor. Bold, panoramic views can be enjoyed from nearly every inch of its’ luxurious 7,000 SF design brimming with state-of-the-art amenities and custom architectural detail. Two expansive waterside decks offer splendid unobstructed harbor vistas and provide additional outdoor space for entertaining - complete with exterior fireplace and ample seating areas. Boating & fishing enthusiasts will covet the private dock and shared mooring that offer easy deep-water access to the open sea.

房产特征

  • 临水

    联系方式

    经纪公司：
    RE/MAX REALTY ONE
    代理经纪:
    Abigail Douris
    2072521944

    _