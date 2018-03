房产描述

Exquisite, Gary Nance Designed Lakefront Estate Situated in gated Breakwater. Home Features Magnificent Architectural Detail Throughout. Open Layout w/Kitchen, Great Rm & Hearth Rm on Main Level Perfect for Entertaining. Upper Level includes Spacious Loft, 3 of the 6 Bdrms and Large, Flexible Bonus Room. Spectacular LL Features Family Rm, Bar, Wine Cellar, Theater & Billiards Rm. Multiple Decks & Patio w/Waterfront Views, Boat Dock & Lush Landscaping for your Outdoor Entertaining Needs.